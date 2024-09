Soma Gold (TSE:SOMA) has released an update.

Soma Gold Corp. has successfully extended the strike length of Level 1 quartz veins in the Cordero Mine by 68m, revealing high-grade gold intercepts. These results are part of an ongoing diamond drill program in central Colombia, and the extension signifies potential for further development of the mine, which remains open to the south.

