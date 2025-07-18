Solvonis Therapeutics Raises Funds Through Warrant Exercise

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Graft Polymer (UK) PLC ( (GB:SVNS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Solvonis Therapeutics plc has announced the exercise of warrants over 20,000,000 new ordinary shares, raising £20,000 in new funds. The company is preparing for these shares to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange. This development is part of Solvonis’s broader strategy to enhance its financial position and support its ongoing clinical programs, which include a Phase 3 trial for severe Alcohol Use Disorder and a preclinical program for PTSD. The move is expected to strengthen Solvonis’s industry positioning and provide additional resources for its innovative R&D pipeline.

More about Graft Polymer (UK) PLC

Solvonis Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines for addiction and mental health disorders. Headquartered in London and listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, the company is advancing a pipeline of repurposed and novel compounds targeting high-burden neuropsychiatric conditions. Its lead programs address Alcohol Use Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, with significant unmet needs across the UK, US, and EU4.

Average Trading Volume: 83,812,368

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £19.5M

Find detailed analytics on SVNS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue