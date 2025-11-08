Solution Financial Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Solution Financial Inc. ( (TSE:SFI) ) has shared an announcement.

Solution Financial Inc., a leader in luxury automotive and yacht leasing in British Columbia, has announced the initiation of a quarterly dividend of $0.001 per share, payable on December 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of November 28, 2025. This strategic move marks a significant step in the company’s financial operations, potentially enhancing shareholder value and reflecting confidence in its market positioning. The dividend, classified as a ‘non-eligible dividend’ for Canadian tax purposes, underscores Solution Financial’s commitment to delivering value to its stakeholders.

More about Solution Financial Inc.

Solution Financial Inc., established in 2004 under the Business Corporations Act of British Columbia, specializes in leasing luxury and exotic vehicles, yachts, and other high-value assets. The company collaborates with select automotive and marine dealerships to provide lending solutions for clients who face challenges in securing leasing terms from traditional Canadian financial institutions or sub-prime lenders. Their typical clientele includes new immigrants, business owners, and international students, offering a unique leasing experience that assists clients in acquiring, insuring, maintaining, and upgrading luxury assets in Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 12,921

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$23.35M

