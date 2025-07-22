Soluna Holdings Secures $20M for Texas Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Soluna Holdings ( (SLNH) ) has issued an update.

On July 22, 2025, Soluna Holdings announced the closure of a $20 million financing round from Spring Lane Capital to fund a 35 MW expansion of Project Kati in Texas. This investment will enable Soluna to begin construction of Project Kati 1 in Q3 2025, with initial energization expected by Q1 2026. The project aims to accommodate approximately 12,000 next-generation Bitcoin mining rigs, enhancing Soluna’s capacity for Bitcoin hosting. This expansion is part of Soluna’s broader strategy to grow its data center pipeline for Bitcoin and AI, supported by Spring Lane Capital’s commitment to provide up to $100 million in additional project-level capital.

More about Soluna Holdings

Soluna Holdings, Inc. is a developer of green data centers for intensive computing applications, such as Bitcoin mining and AI. The company focuses on transforming surplus renewable energy into global computing resources by strategically co-locating its data centers with wind, solar, or hydroelectric power plants.

