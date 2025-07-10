Soluna Holdings Secures $20M for Project Kati 1 Launch

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Soluna Holdings ( (SLNH) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 10, 2025, Soluna Holdings announced several key updates, including securing $20 million from Spring Lane Capital to launch Project Kati 1, with construction starting in Q3 2025. The company also expanded its partnerships at Project Dorothy 2, increasing its sustainable hosting capacity to 8 MW. Soluna’s long-term power pipeline has grown to 2.8 GW, with developments in projects like Dorothy 1A, 1B, and Sophie showing significant progress. These expansions and partnerships highlight Soluna’s strategic growth in the green data center industry, enhancing its market position and operational capabilities.

Spark’s Take on SLNH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SLNH is a Neutral.

The overall score is heavily influenced by the dire financial performance, which is the most critical factor. While corporate events show promise, the technical analysis and valuation underline ongoing challenges. The Nasdaq delisting warning further emphasizes the stock’s risky nature.

More about Soluna Holdings

Soluna Holdings, Inc. is a developer of green data centers designed for intensive computing applications such as Bitcoin mining and AI. The company focuses on transforming surplus renewable energy into computing resources, co-locating its data centers with renewable energy plants like wind, solar, or hydroelectric facilities. Soluna aims to make renewable energy a global superpower by providing cost-effective and sustainable computing solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 715,085

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $15.58M

