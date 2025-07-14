Soluna Holdings Releases Annual Shareholder Letter

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Soluna Holdings ( (SLNH) ) is now available.

On July 14, 2025, Soluna Holdings released its annual shareholder letter, highlighting significant growth in 2024 with an 80% revenue increase and the successful operation of Project Dorothy 1A and 1B. The company announced plans to expand its renewable computing capacity, including the development of several large-scale projects like Project Kati and Project Rosa, aiming to exceed 2.8 GW of AI and Bitcoin hosting capacity. Soluna’s strategic moves, such as exiting the HPE contract and securing flexible funding, position it to lead in renewable energy and computing, promising strong returns for shareholders.

Spark’s Take on SLNH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SLNH is a Neutral.

Soluna Holdings faces significant financial challenges, with declining revenues and high leverage as major concerns. Despite technical momentum, the stock is overbought, increasing correction risks. Strategic corporate expansions in renewable data centers are positive, but the negative P/E ratio and delisting risk underscore substantial uncertainty and investment risk.

To see Spark’s full report on SLNH stock, click here.

More about Soluna Holdings

Soluna Holdings, Inc. is a company focused on transforming surplus renewable energy into global computing resources. They design, develop, and operate digital infrastructure, including data centers co-located with renewable energy sources like wind, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. Their services support high-performance computing applications such as Bitcoin mining and Generative AI, utilizing proprietary software MaestroOS™ to provide sustainable computing solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,015,712

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $28.77M

See more data about SLNH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue