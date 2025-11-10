Solstice Minerals Limited Successfully Concludes Annual General Meeting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Solstice Minerals Limited ( (AU:SLS) ) has provided an update.

Solstice Minerals Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, held its Annual General Meeting on November 10, 2025. During the meeting, all resolutions proposed to the shareholders were approved through a poll. The resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report, election of a director, ratification of shares issued, and approval of performance rights and options to directors. This successful AGM reflects positively on Solstice Minerals’ governance and shareholder relations, potentially strengthening its position in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 154,751

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$32.2M

