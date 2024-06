Solstad Offshore ASA (SLOFF) has released an update.

Solstad Offshore ASA’s subsidiary, Solstad Shipholding AS, has successfully concluded an offer to purchase 4,467 shares at NOK 21.93 each. The buyback offer was part of a new share issuance by Solstad Maritime Holding AS. Shareholders who participated in the offer will receive their cash settlements shortly after their shares are collected.

