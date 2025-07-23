Solomon Systech Issues Profit Warning Amid Product Launch Delays

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Solomon Systech (International) Ltd. ( (HK:2878) ) has issued an announcement.

Solomon Systech (International) Ltd. has issued a profit warning, indicating a significant decrease in its unaudited consolidated profit for the first half of 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. The decline is attributed to a drop in average selling prices and shipment quantities due to delays in new product launches, as well as increased research and development costs. Despite these challenges, the company maintains a stable gross profit margin and anticipates a rebound in shipment volumes following the launch of new products, supported by its ongoing commitment to R&D.

Solomon Systech (International) Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on the development and sale of integrated circuit products, with a market focus on display and touch technologies.

