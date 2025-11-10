Soliton Systems KK Corrects Financial Results Translation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Soliton Systems KK ( (JP:3040) ) is now available.

Soliton Systems KK announced corrections to the English translation of its consolidated financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The corrections address clerical errors in the translation, specifically changing references from ‘Six Months ended’ to ‘Nine Months ended.’ These changes do not affect the original Japanese document, ensuring accuracy in the company’s financial reporting for stakeholders.

More about Soliton Systems KK

Soliton Systems KK operates in the technology industry, providing advanced IT security solutions, video transmission systems, and network management services. The company focuses on delivering innovative products to enhance security and efficiency in various sectors.

YTD Price Performance: 57.29%

Average Trading Volume: 63,848

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen32.78B

