Solid Power Partners with Samsung SDI and BMW

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Solid Power ( (SLDP) ) has provided an update.

On October 27, 2025, Solid Power, Inc. announced a Joint Evaluation Agreement with Samsung SDI and BMW to advance all-solid-state battery (ASSB) technology. This strategic collaboration aims to develop and validate a demonstration vehicle powered by ASSB technology, with Solid Power supplying sulfide-based solid electrolyte to Samsung SDI for cell fabrication. The partnership signifies a significant step towards the commercialization of ASSB technology, leveraging the expertise of these industry leaders to potentially improve energy density, battery life, and safety performance. BMW will also gain the right to nominate a director to Solid Power’s board, enhancing its influence in the collaboration.

The most recent analyst rating on (SLDP) stock is a Hold with a $5.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Solid Power stock, see the SLDP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SLDP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SLDP is a Neutral.

Solid Power’s stock score is driven by positive technical momentum and strategic partnerships, particularly with BMW. However, financial performance and valuation concerns, such as ongoing losses and lack of dividends, weigh down the score. The earnings call provides a cautiously optimistic outlook, balancing achievements with financial challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on SLDP stock, click here.

More about Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. is a U.S.-based company focused on developing solid-state battery technology. The company’s core product is its electrolyte material, which aims to enhance driving range, battery life, safety, and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries. Solid Power’s business model involves selling its electrolyte to cell manufacturers and licensing its cell designs and manufacturing processes, distinguishing it from competitors who plan to manufacture commercial batteries. The company targets the fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) market and other applications.

Average Trading Volume: 12,336,853

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1B

See more data about SLDP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue