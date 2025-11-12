Solésence Reports Q3 2025 Results Amid Strategic Changes

Nanophase Technologies Corp ( (SLSN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Nanophase Technologies Corp presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Solésence, Inc. is a prominent player in the healthcare sector, specializing in scientifically-driven solutions across beauty and life science categories, with a focus on mineral-based sun protection products. In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, Solésence reported significant strategic transformations, including leadership changes and operational restructuring, aimed at enhancing innovation and growth. The company appointed Kevin Cureton as CEO and Laura Riffner as CFO, while also consolidating its manufacturing facilities and improving automation processes to boost efficiency.

Financially, Solésence faced a challenging third quarter with a revenue decline to $14.5 million from $16.9 million in the previous year, and a net loss of $1.1 million compared to a net income of $3.0 million in the same period of 2024. The gross margin also decreased to 23% from 36% year-over-year. Despite these setbacks, the company has made strategic operational changes, such as unifying its R&D and quality teams and consolidating its manufacturing facilities, which are expected to drive future growth.

The company remains optimistic about its future, with CEO Kevin Cureton expressing confidence in Solésence’s organizational and commercial strategies to solidify its position as a profitable growth company. The structural changes and focus on operational efficiency are seen as foundational steps towards achieving long-term success and maintaining strong partnerships with brand partners.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue