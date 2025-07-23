SOL Strategies Approves Stock Consolidation for NASDAQ Listing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Cypherpunk Holdings Inc ( (TSE:HODL) ).

SOL Strategies Inc. has announced its board’s approval for a stock consolidation, converting every eight existing common shares into one new common share. This move is aimed at meeting the NASDAQ’s initial listing requirements, with the consolidation expected to take effect around August 5, 2025. The company’s name and stock symbol will remain unchanged, and the consolidation is intended to enhance visibility in U.S. capital markets and attract institutional investors.

Cypherpunk Holdings Inc demonstrates strong revenue growth and strategic direction, particularly within the Solana ecosystem. However, operational inefficiencies, cash flow issues, and a high P/E ratio warrant cautious optimism. Recent corporate events and partnerships provide a positive outlook for future growth, but technical indicators suggest short-term caution.

More about Cypherpunk Holdings Inc

SOL Strategies Inc. is a Canadian investment company specializing in the Solana blockchain ecosystem. It provides strategic investments and infrastructure solutions to support the development of decentralized applications.

Average Trading Volume: 803,734

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$288.9M

