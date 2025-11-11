Software Circle Announces Changes in Shareholdings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Grafenia ( (GB:SFT) ) has provided an update.

Software Circle plc announced changes in shareholdings following an acquisition and disposal of shares. Electa Value Capital Fund AGmvK increased its holdings to 6,782,977 shares, while P&R Real Value reduced its holdings to 49,443,143 shares due to a rise in the company’s share price and fund restrictions. The combined holdings of Electa and Abacus Value Capital Fund AgmvK now represent 7.39% of the company’s issued share capital.

Spark’s Take on GB:SFT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SFT is a Neutral.

Grafenia’s stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance, which shows signs of recovery but is hindered by profitability and cash flow challenges. Technical analysis indicates short-term bullish momentum, but overbought conditions may limit further gains. The valuation is unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield.

More about Grafenia

Software Circle plc is a company focused on acquiring and operating Vertical Market Software businesses in the UK and Ireland. Their mission is to provide a permanent home for software leaders, teams, and customers by acquiring businesses at appropriate valuations, supporting organic growth, and reinvesting free cash flow into further opportunities. The company aims to maintain an entrepreneurial spirit and culture within acquired businesses to drive organic growth and benefit end customers.

Average Trading Volume: 179,707

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £97.52M

