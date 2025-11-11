SoftMedx Healthcare Completes Major Loan Conversion Restructuring

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

China Wah Yan Healthcare ( (HK:0648) ) has issued an announcement.

SoftMedx Healthcare Limited has completed its loan conversions, resulting in the issuance of 1.8 billion conversion shares. This move increases the company’s total shares to over 2.1 billion, significantly altering its shareholding structure. The restructuring agreement’s completion ensures compliance with public float requirements, with a substantial portion of shares allocated to an independent placee and an investor. This strategic financial restructuring is expected to impact the company’s market positioning by enhancing its capital structure and potentially attracting new stakeholders.

More about China Wah Yan Healthcare

Average Trading Volume: 7,483,549

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$74.01M

For a thorough assessment of 0648 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue