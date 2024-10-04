Sofina SA Restructures, Maintains Stake in THG PLC

THG (GB:THG) has released an update.

In a recent internal reorganization, Sofina SA has acquired a major holding in THG PLC with a total voting right percentage of 8.681%. The notification, which follows regulatory requirements, signifies no change in the overall Sofina group’s holdings, as the shares have remained within the group. This move has not altered the total number of voting rights, which stands at 115,542,400.

For further insights into GB:THG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.