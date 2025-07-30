SoFi Technologies Announces $1.5 Billion Stock Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

SoFi Technologies ( (SOFI) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 29, 2025, SoFi Technologies announced a public offering of $1.5 billion in common stock, with Goldman Sachs acting as the underwriter. The company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital and business opportunities, potentially impacting its financial flexibility and market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (SOFI) stock is a Hold with a $16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SoFi Technologies stock, see the SOFI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SOFI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SOFI is a Outperform.

SoFi Technologies’ strong financial performance and bullish technical indicators are slightly offset by valuation concerns. Positive earnings call outcomes and raised guidance further enhance the outlook, though cash flow management remains crucial.

To see Spark’s full report on SOFI stock, click here.

More about SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a digital financial services company offering a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through a single app. It serves over 11.7 million members, providing solutions for borrowing, saving, spending, investing, and protecting money. Additionally, SoFi’s technology platform, Galileo, supports fintechs, financial institutions, and brands in managing financial solutions across 160 million global accounts.

Average Trading Volume: 68,275,097

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $23.23B

For a thorough assessment of SOFI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue