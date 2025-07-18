Snow Lake Resources Advances Uranium Projects to Support U.S. Energy Security

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Snow Lake Resources ( (LITM) ) has shared an update.

On July 18, 2025, Snow Lake Resources Ltd. announced advancements in its uranium projects in Wyoming and Namibia, aiming to support U.S. national and energy security objectives. The Pine Ridge project in Wyoming, a joint venture with Global Uranium and Enrichment Limited, is set to begin drilling on July 21, 2025, with plans to complete approximately 38,000 meters of drilling. This project is aligned with recent U.S. executive orders promoting nuclear energy and domestic uranium production, potentially accelerating its development timeline. The Engo Valley project in Namibia is also progressing with its Phase 2 drill program, targeting a maiden resource estimate by the end of 2025. These developments are expected to position Snow Lake favorably in the uranium industry, addressing the increasing demand for nuclear energy and uranium mining.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., operating as Snow Lake Energy, is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on Nasdaq under the ticker LITM. The company focuses on critical mineral and clean energy projects globally, including the Pine Ridge Uranium project in Wyoming, USA, and the Engo Valley Uranium Project in Namibia. Snow Lake also holds a portfolio of additional exploration stage critical minerals projects in Manitoba and investments in public companies with critical minerals assets.

