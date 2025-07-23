SMX’s trueGold Revolutionizes Gold Industry with Traceable Supply Chain

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from SMX Public Limited Company ( (SMX) ).

On July 23, 2025, SMX’s subsidiary, trueGold Consortium Pty Ltd, announced a breakthrough in the gold industry with its chemical marking technology. This innovation enables a fully traceable and verifiable supply chain for gold, from mining to recycling, enhancing transparency and accountability. The technology embeds an invisible marker at the mine-site, allowing for digital recording and verification throughout the gold’s lifecycle, which supports brands in meeting ethical sourcing standards. The initiative aligns with rising consumer demand for transparency, as studies show a significant willingness to pay a premium for traceable products. Recent tests confirmed the safety and compliance of SMX-marked gold products with international regulations, reinforcing the company’s commitment to quality and consumer safety.

More about SMX Public Limited Company

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company operates in the technology industry, offering marking, tracking, measuring, and digital platform technologies. The company focuses on providing solutions for carbon neutrality and compliance with governmental and regional regulations, aiding businesses in transitioning to a low-carbon economy.

Average Trading Volume: 756,409

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.28M

Find detailed analytics on SMX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue