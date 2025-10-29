SMX Partners with Goldstrom to Enhance Precious Metals Traceability

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SMX Public Limited Company ( (SMX) ) has provided an update.

On October 29, 2025, SMX announced a partnership with Goldstrom Advisory FZCO to enhance traceability and circularity in the precious metals industry. This collaboration aims to integrate SMX’s molecular-marking and blockchain technology into Goldstrom’s advisory services, providing clients with enhanced transparency and compliance with global standards. The partnership is expected to transform the precious-metals ecosystem by offering new services that support sustainability and traceability, potentially strengthening SMX’s market position and offering competitive advantages to stakeholders.

More about SMX Public Limited Company

SMX (Security Matters) PLC is a global leader in molecular-marker technology and blockchain-backed digital product passports. The company focuses on providing solutions for traceability and circularity in various industries, including precious metals, through its subsidiaries trueGold™ and trueSilver™. These platforms aim to create verifiable supply chains for gold and silver, supporting responsible sourcing and sustainability.

Average Trading Volume: 425,909

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.15M

