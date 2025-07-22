SMX Forms New Subsidiary to Explore Cryptocurrency Investments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SMX Public Limited Company ( (SMX) ) has issued an update.

On July 22, 2025, SMX Public Limited Company announced the formation of a new subsidiary, SMX (Treasury and Digital Asset Holding Company) Limited, in Ireland. This move is part of a strategic initiative to amend the company’s treasury investment guidelines, allowing for the potential acquisition of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as a reserve asset. The aim is to enhance asset value and hedge against inflation. The guidelines for acquiring these crypto assets are still under review and will require further approval from the company’s Audit Committee or Board.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company operates in the security industry, focusing on providing solutions for asset tracking and verification. The company is expanding its market focus to include digital assets, particularly cryptocurrencies, as part of its treasury management strategy.

Average Trading Volume: 636,412

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.29M

