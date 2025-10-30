SMX Expands Incentive Equity Plan with Major Share Increase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SMX Public Limited Company ( (SMX) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 30, 2025, SMX Public Limited Company announced an amendment to its 2022 Incentive Equity Plan, significantly increasing the number of authorized Ordinary Shares from approximately 1,004,200 to 9,114,200. This strategic move, executed without stockholder approval due to Nasdaq Rule 5615(a)(3), allowed the company to grant 6,160,000 restricted stock units and 1,950,000 stock options to its executive officers, directors, and other key personnel, potentially enhancing its operational capabilities and aligning interests with stakeholders.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing solutions for security and traceability. The company is involved in developing and implementing innovative technologies that ensure the integrity and authenticity of products across various industries.

