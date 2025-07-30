Smurfit Westrock Reports Q2 2025 Results with Strategic Improvements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Smurfit Westrock ( (SW) ) has provided an update.

Smurfit Westrock reported a net loss of $26 million for the second quarter of 2025, despite achieving net sales of $7,940 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $1,213 million. The company’s performance was bolstered by significant improvements in its North American operations and strong results from Latin America, although it faced challenges in the EMEA and APAC regions. Fitch upgraded the company’s long-term issuer rating to BBB+ with a stable outlook, reflecting confidence in its market positioning and strategic initiatives. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4308 per share, signaling a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Smurfit Westrock plc operates in the packaging industry, offering a wide range of packaging solutions. The company focuses on providing innovative and sustainable packaging products across various regions, including North America, Latin America, EMEA, and APAC, leveraging its extensive geographic reach and product portfolio.

