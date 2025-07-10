SMS Pharmaceuticals Transfers Shares to IEPF for Unclaimed Dividends

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from SMS Pharmaceuticals Limited ( (IN:SMSPHARMA) ) is now available.

SMS Pharmaceuticals Limited announced the transfer of shares to the Investor Education Protection Fund (IEPF) due to unpaid or unclaimed dividends from the financial year 2017-2018. This move, communicated through newspaper advertisements in Financial Express and Nava Telangana, is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI regulations, ensuring transparency and adherence to financial obligations.

More about SMS Pharmaceuticals Limited

SMS Pharmaceuticals Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished dosage forms. The company is committed to providing high-quality pharmaceutical products to meet the needs of the healthcare sector.

Average Trading Volume: 10,789

Current Market Cap: 21.29B INR

