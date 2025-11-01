SML Mahindra Limited Reports Strong Sales Growth in October 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Sml Isuzu Limited ( (IN:SMLISUZU) ) is now available.

SML Mahindra Limited reported a significant increase in sales for October 2025, with a 32% rise in total vehicle sales compared to the same month in the previous year. Cargo vehicle sales increased by 29%, while passenger vehicle sales saw a 36% rise. This growth reflects positively on the company’s market positioning and operational performance, indicating a strong demand for its products.

SML Mahindra Limited, formerly known as SML Isuzu Limited, operates in the automotive industry, focusing on the production of trucks and buses. The company is headquartered in Chandigarh, India, and has manufacturing facilities in Punjab. It primarily serves the commercial vehicle market, offering a range of cargo and passenger vehicles.

Average Trading Volume: 10,547

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 43.85B INR

