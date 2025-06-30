Smiths Group Executes Share Buyback Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Smiths Group plc ( (GB:SMIN) ).

Smiths Group has announced the purchase of its own shares from HSBC Bank plc on the London Stock Exchange, with the intention of canceling these shares. This move is part of a strategic decision made earlier in March 2025, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure effectively, which may have implications for its market positioning and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SMIN) stock is a Buy with a £2180.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Smiths Group plc stock, see the GB:SMIN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SMIN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SMIN is a Outperform.

Smiths Group plc scores a solid 78, driven by strong financial performance and positive corporate events, including strategic share buybacks and increased investor confidence. While technical analysis shows a stable trend, the valuation suggests the stock is on the higher end of the price spectrum. The combination of these factors positions Smiths Group as a stable investment with potential for growth, albeit with some valuation concerns.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:SMIN stock, click here.

More about Smiths Group plc

Smiths Group, a company with over 170 years of history, is a leader in smarter engineering solutions, serving global markets in Energy, General Industry, Safety & Security, and Aerospace. With a workforce of over 15,000 employees across 50 countries, Smiths Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is dedicated to creating a safer, more efficient, and better-connected world.

Average Trading Volume: 1,149,812

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £7.42B

For an in-depth examination of SMIN stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue