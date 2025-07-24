Smiths Group Executes Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Smiths Group plc ( (GB:SMIN) ) is now available.

Smiths Group plc announced the repurchase of its ordinary shares from HSBC Bank plc on the London Stock Exchange, with plans to cancel the purchased shares. This transaction, part of a previously announced buyback program, is expected to impact the company’s share capital structure, potentially enhancing shareholder value and reflecting confidence in its financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SMIN) stock is a Buy with a £2180.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Smiths Group plc stock, see the GB:SMIN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SMIN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SMIN is a Outperform.

Smiths Group plc demonstrates strong financial performance and effective capital management through share buybacks, enhancing shareholder value. The technical indicators show positive momentum but suggest caution due to potential overvaluation. The high dividend yield provides additional investor appeal.

More about Smiths Group plc

Smiths Group, with over 170 years of history, is a leader in engineering, serving global markets in Energy, General Industry, Safety & Security, and Aerospace. The company, listed on the London Stock Exchange, employs more than 15,000 people across 50 countries, focusing on creating a safer, more efficient, and better-connected world.

Average Trading Volume: 955,530

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £7.63B

