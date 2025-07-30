Smiths Group Executes Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
The latest announcement is out from Smiths Group plc ( (GB:SMIN) ).
Smiths Group has executed a share buyback program, purchasing a significant number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange through HSBC Bank plc. This move is part of a previously announced plan and the purchased shares will be canceled, potentially impacting the company’s share value and market perception.
The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SMIN) stock is a Buy with a £2180.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Smiths Group plc stock, see the GB:SMIN Stock Forecast page.
Spark’s Take on GB:SMIN Stock
According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SMIN is a Outperform.
Smiths Group plc demonstrates strong financial performance and strategic corporate actions such as share buybacks. While the technical indicators suggest a moderately bullish trend, the high P/E ratio indicates the stock might be overvalued. The positive corporate events significantly contribute to the stock’s attractiveness to investors.
More about Smiths Group plc
Smiths Group is a global leader in engineering, with a history spanning over 170 years. The company operates in four major markets: Energy, General Industry, Safety & Security, and Aerospace, aiming to create a safer, more efficient, and better-connected world. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and employs over 15,000 people across more than 50 countries.
Average Trading Volume: 919,929
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: £7.61B
