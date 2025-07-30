Smiths Group Executes Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Smiths Group plc ( (GB:SMIN) ).

Smiths Group has executed a share buyback program, purchasing a significant number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange through HSBC Bank plc. This move is part of a previously announced plan and the purchased shares will be canceled, potentially impacting the company’s share value and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SMIN) stock is a Buy with a £2180.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Smiths Group plc stock, see the GB:SMIN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SMIN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SMIN is a Outperform.

Smiths Group plc demonstrates strong financial performance and strategic corporate actions such as share buybacks. While the technical indicators suggest a moderately bullish trend, the high P/E ratio indicates the stock might be overvalued. The positive corporate events significantly contribute to the stock’s attractiveness to investors.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:SMIN stock, click here.

More about Smiths Group plc

Smiths Group is a global leader in engineering, with a history spanning over 170 years. The company operates in four major markets: Energy, General Industry, Safety & Security, and Aerospace, aiming to create a safer, more efficient, and better-connected world. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and employs over 15,000 people across more than 50 countries.

Average Trading Volume: 919,929

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £7.61B

For an in-depth examination of SMIN stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue