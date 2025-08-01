Smiths Group Executes Share Buyback Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Smiths Group plc ( (GB:SMIN) ) has provided an announcement.

Smiths Group has announced the purchase of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, executed through HSBC Bank plc. This move, part of a previously announced plan, involves the cancellation of the purchased shares, which could potentially impact the company’s share value and investor perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SMIN) stock is a Buy with a £24.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Smiths Group plc stock, see the GB:SMIN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SMIN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SMIN is a Outperform.

Smiths Group plc exhibits strong financial performance and strategic corporate actions through share buybacks, which are likely to enhance shareholder value. Although the technical indicators are positive, caution is advised due to the high P/E ratio and potential overvaluation concerns.

More about Smiths Group plc

Smiths Group, a company with over 170 years of history, specializes in engineering solutions across four major global markets: Energy, General Industry, Safety & Security, and Aerospace. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, the company employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries, aiming to create a safer, more efficient, and better-connected world.

Average Trading Volume: 918,877

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £7.73B

