Smith & Nephew Announces Share Capital Update as of July 31, 2025

Smith & Nephew Snats ( (SNN) ) has issued an announcement.

On August 1, 2025, Smith & Nephew plc announced its total issued share capital as of July 31, 2025, which comprises 877,710,150 ordinary shares, including 1,748,679 held in treasury. This announcement is crucial for shareholders as it determines the denominator for notifying changes in their interest in the company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (SNN) stock is a Hold with a $27.71 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Smith & Nephew Snats stock, see the SNN Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SNN is a Outperform.

Smith & Nephew Snats is well-positioned due to strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, highlighting growth and strategic execution. The technical analysis indicates a strong upward trend, although overbought conditions may pose short-term risks. The high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation, but the dividend yield adds some appeal for income-focused investors.

More about Smith & Nephew Snats

Smith & Nephew plc is a leading company in the medical technology industry, specializing in advanced wound management, orthopedics, and sports medicine. The company focuses on providing innovative solutions to improve patient outcomes and operates on a global scale.

Average Trading Volume: 856,004

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $13.42B

