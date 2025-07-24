SmartFinancial Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On July 24, 2025, SmartFinancial, Inc. announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on August 25, 2025, to shareholders recorded by August 8, 2025. This decision reflects SmartFinancial’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders, potentially enhancing its market position and stakeholder confidence.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SMBK is a Outperform.

SmartFinancial’s overall score is driven by strong financial performance and robust earnings call highlights, indicating a well-managed company with growth potential. While technical analysis supports a positive outlook, valuation suggests the stock is fairly priced. Earnings call insights reinforce confidence in continued growth, despite minor concerns over deposit costs and seasonal outflows.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is a publicly-traded bank holding company for SmartBank, a full-service commercial bank with branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. Founded in 2007, the company attributes its success to recruiting top talent, providing exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined lending approach.

Average Trading Volume: 59,409

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $613.5M

