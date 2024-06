SmartCraft ASA Class A (DE:9YK) has released an update.

Gustav Line, CEO of SmartCraft ASA, has sold 800,000 shares at NOK 30 each through Line Invest AS to finance personal tax liabilities and a property investment. Following the sale, Line Invest AS retains ownership of 1,278,025 SmartCraft shares, while Line remains invested in the company through its long-term incentive program.

