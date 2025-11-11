Smart Capital Announces Share Capital Increase to Boost Investment Capacity

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Smart Capital S.P.A. ( (IT:SMCAP) ) has shared an announcement.

Smart Capital S.p.A. has announced a partial exercise of its delegation to increase share capital by up to 7,935,270.75 euros. This move is aimed at supporting the company’s growth plan by expanding its investment capacity and potentially making majority investments. The new shares will be offered to existing shareholders and are expected to be admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Milan. The capital increase will allow Smart Capital to strengthen its position in the market and pursue new investment opportunities.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:SMCAP) stock is a Buy with a EUR2.00 price target.

More about Smart Capital S.P.A.

Smart Capital S.p.A. is a permanent capital industrial holding company that specializes in Private Equity and Private Investments in Public Equity. The company is focused on enhancing its investment portfolio and increasing its investment capacity, particularly in companies with strong growth prospects.

Average Trading Volume: 131,190

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Learn more about SMCAP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

