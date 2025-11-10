Sleep Number Secures Credit Agreement Extension

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Sleep Number ( (SNBR) ).

Sleep Number Corporation announced on November 5, 2025, that it has secured an amendment and extension of its credit agreement through 2027, which aligns with its planned turnaround strategy. This updated agreement, reflecting increased covenant levels and expanded addbacks, demonstrates lender confidence and provides financial flexibility, supporting the company’s expectation to comply with new covenants and generate meaningful free cash flow in 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (SNBR) stock is a Sell with a $5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sleep Number stock, see the SNBR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SNBR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SNBR is a Underperform.

Sleep Number’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by declining revenues, negative profitability, and high leverage. Technical analysis also indicates bearish momentum, with the stock trading below key moving averages and showing oversold conditions. Valuation metrics are poor, with a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield, reflecting financial instability rather than market mispricing. While the earnings call suggests potential future improvements, current challenges dominate the outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on SNBR stock, click here.

More about Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation operates in the sleep industry, focusing on innovative sleep solutions, primarily through its Sleep Number beds and related products. The company is committed to enhancing sleep quality and has a market focus on personalized sleep experiences.

Average Trading Volume: 629,070

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $105.1M

Learn more about SNBR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue