SLAM Exploration Unveils Promising Survey Results and Appoints New CFO

An update from Slam Exploration ( (TSE:SXL) ) is now available.

SLAM Exploration Ltd. announced promising results from an Induced Polarization survey at its Goodwin project, identifying a deep conductive target between the Granges and Logan zones. This discovery enhances the company’s exploration efforts, potentially boosting its market position in the mineral-rich Bathurst Mining Camp. Additionally, SLAM appointed James Henning as the new Chief Financial Officer, bringing extensive financial expertise and strategic insight to the company, which is expected to strengthen its financial position and advance its exploration programs.

More about Slam Exploration

SLAM Exploration Ltd. is a publicly traded resource company with a 40,000-hectare portfolio of mineral claim holdings in New Brunswick. The company focuses on mineral exploration, particularly in copper, nickel, cobalt, and gold, with notable projects like the Goodwin Copper-nickel-cobalt project and the Jake Lee Gold Project.

Average Trading Volume: 311,111

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$8.27M

