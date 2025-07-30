Skyharbour Expands Uranium Exploration Portfolio in Athabasca Basin

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Skyharbour Resources ( (TSE:SYH) ) has provided an update.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. has expanded its uranium exploration portfolio by acquiring 21 new claims in Northern Saskatchewan, increasing its total land holdings to over 616,000 hectares across 37 projects. This strategic move enhances Skyharbour’s prospect generator business model, as it seeks strategic partners to advance these assets through earn-in and joint venture agreements, potentially strengthening its position in the uranium mining sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:SYH) stock is a Buy with a C$1.01 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Skyharbour Resources stock, see the TSE:SYH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SYH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SYH is a Neutral.

Skyharbour Resources faces challenges typical of exploration stage mining firms, such as no revenue and ongoing operational losses, which weigh heavily on its financial performance score. Technical analysis suggests limited momentum, while valuation metrics reflect the absence of earnings. However, recent corporate events, including successful drilling and strategic partnerships, provide potential growth opportunities and contribute positively to the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:SYH stock, click here.

More about Skyharbour Resources

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on uranium exploration. The company primarily engages in acquiring and developing uranium projects, with a significant presence in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan, known for its high-grade uranium deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 419,803

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$62.36M

Find detailed analytics on SYH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue