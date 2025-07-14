Skyfame Realty’s Winding-Up Petition Hearing Adjourned

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Ltd ( (HK:0059) ) is now available.

Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited announced that the Bermuda Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing for the winding-up petition of the company to October 9, 2025. This adjournment is part of the ongoing restructuring efforts, and the company will continue to update shareholders and investors on developments. Stakeholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s securities.

More about Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Ltd

Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating within the real estate industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is currently undergoing restructuring with provisional liquidators appointed.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$84.46M

