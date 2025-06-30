Skyfame Realty Faces Operational Challenges Amid Restructuring Efforts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Ltd ( (HK:0059) ) has shared an update.

Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited has announced a quarterly update on its resumption progress and the continued suspension of trading. The company is facing challenges due to a high level of debt and a narrow income base, compounded by management and staff resignations. The board is working to locate necessary records and change authorized signatories for bank operations, which is delaying the preparation of the 2024 Annual Results. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong winding-up petition has been withdrawn, and the Bermuda court hearing for the winding-up petition has been adjourned to July 2025.

More about Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Ltd

Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property development, property investment, property management, and providing commercial services at youth community projects.

Average Trading Volume: 3,618,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$84.46M

