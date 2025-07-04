Skyfame Realty Adjourns Winding-Up Petition Hearing Amid Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Ltd ( (HK:0059) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited announced the adjournment of a court hearing regarding a petition for the company’s winding up, now scheduled for 11 July 2025. This development is part of the ongoing restructuring process, and the company advises shareholders and investors to exercise caution when dealing with its securities.

Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, operating in the real estate industry. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and is currently undergoing restructuring with provisional liquidators appointed.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$84.46M

