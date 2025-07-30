Sky Quarry Subsidiary Issues $1M Promissory Note

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Sky Quarry, Inc. ( (SKYQ) ) is now available.

On July 24, 2025, Sky Quarry Inc.’s subsidiary, Foreland Refining Corporation, issued a secured promissory note worth $1,000,000 to KF Business Ventures, LP. As part of the deal, Sky Quarry provided 500,000 shares of common stock and warrants for 2,000,000 additional shares as an incentive. The note, maturing on November 24, 2025, carries a 30% annual interest rate and is secured by the assets of another subsidiary, 2020 Resources LLC. This financial maneuver is significant for Sky Quarry as it involves extending the term of previous warrants and allocating a substantial portion of proceeds from ongoing offerings to repay this and other notes, indicating a strategic focus on managing financial obligations.

Sky Quarry, Inc. is facing significant financial and technical challenges, which weigh heavily on its overall stock score. While corporate initiatives provide a positive outlook, they are not enough to offset the severe financial difficulties and weak technical indicators. Investors should be cautious, as the company’s current financial position and technical performance indicate substantial risks.

Average Trading Volume: 1,342,838

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $13.3M

