Sky Network Completes Share Buy-Back

Sky Network Television Limited has announced the completion of an on-market buy-back, resulting in the cancellation of 162,194 fully paid ordinary shares on April 11, 2024. This financial move aligns with the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value. The market and investors are to observe how this will impact the company’s stock performance in the coming period.

