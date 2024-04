Sky Network Television Ltd (SYKWF) has released an update.

Sky Network Television Ltd has announced the cessation of 162,194 of its ordinary fully paid securities as a result of an on-market buy-back, which took place on April 11, 2024. This significant step in adjusting the company’s capital structure could be an indicator of strategic financial management designed to benefit shareholders.

