Sky Network Announces Share Buy-Back Cancellation

Sky Network Television Limited has announced the cancellation of 66,840 ordinary fully paid shares as a result of an on-market buy-back that took place on April 12, 2024. This strategic move by the company is detailed in their latest notification of cessation of securities to the ASX. Shareholders and investors may view this as an effort to optimize the company’s stock value.

