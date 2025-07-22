Sky Metals Limited Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sky Metals Limited ( (AU:SKY) ) has shared an update.

Sky Metals Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically concerning Richard Hill. The company reported that Mr. Hill, through Silverpeak Nominees Pty Ltd, acquired 2,200,000 ordinary shares and disposed of certain performance rights, resulting in a net increase in his shareholding. This change reflects a strategic adjustment in Mr. Hill’s investment portfolio within the company, potentially impacting his influence and decision-making capacity in Sky Metals Limited.

Average Trading Volume: 694,047

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$55.52M

