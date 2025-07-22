Sky Metals Issues Shares to Directors and Employees

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Sky Metals Limited ( (AU:SKY) ) is now available.

Sky Metals Ltd has issued 12,350,000 fully paid ordinary shares to its directors and employees following the conversion of performance rights. This strategic move, executed without investor disclosure under the Corporations Act, underscores the company’s compliance with regulatory provisions and reflects its commitment to rewarding its team, potentially enhancing internal motivation and aligning interests with company growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SKY) stock is a Buy with a A$0.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sky Metals Limited stock, see the AU:SKY Stock Forecast page.

More about Sky Metals Limited

Sky Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the production of metals, with a market focus on expanding its mineral resource base.

Average Trading Volume: 694,047

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$55.52M

See more data about SKY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue