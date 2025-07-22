Sky Metals Director Converts Performance Rights to Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sky Metals Limited ( (AU:SKY) ) just unveiled an update.

Sky Metals Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Rimas Kairaitis, a director and shareholder, converting performance rights into ordinary shares. This change resulted in an increase of 2,200,000 ordinary shares held by Mr. Kairaitis, while disposing of 1,200,000 director performance rights and 1,000,000 performance rights. This adjustment in shareholding reflects a strategic move to consolidate equity positions, potentially impacting the company’s governance and shareholder structure.

Sky Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the extraction and processing of metals, with a market focus on expanding its mineral resource base.

