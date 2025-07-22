Sky Metals Announces Change in Director’s Interest

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Sky Metals Limited ( (AU:SKY) ).

Sky Metals Limited has announced a change in the indirect interests of its director, Norman Seckold, in various entities. This change reflects Mr. Seckold’s roles and shareholding in several companies and trusts, including Altinova Nominees Pty Ltd, Seckold Pty Ltd, Permgold Pty Ltd, Evenlen Pty Ltd, and Cavefair Pty Ltd. The change in interest is effective from July 22, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SKY) stock is a Buy with a A$0.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sky Metals Limited stock, see the AU:SKY Stock Forecast page.

More about Sky Metals Limited

Average Trading Volume: 694,047

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$55.52M

Learn more about SKY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue