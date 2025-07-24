Skillful Craftsman Launches AI Communication App ‘Sesame Chat’ in China

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology ( (EDTK) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 24, 2025, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited launched ‘Sesame Chat’, an AI-powered communication app on iOS platforms in China. The app uses proprietary AI technology to analyze communication contexts and relationship dynamics, offering tailored suggestions for various social scenarios. This launch is part of the company’s strategy to leverage AI in transforming societal communications, potentially impacting the conversational AI and personal development sectors, both of which are projected to experience significant growth.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited is a company that focuses on educational technology innovation, artificial intelligence skills training, and the digital transformation of educational institutions. It aims to enhance teaching effectiveness, student outcomes, and community connections through intelligent learning platforms and teaching management systems.

