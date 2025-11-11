SKF Announces Strategic Separation of Automotive Business and New Financial Targets

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SKF AB Class A ( ($SE:SKF.A) ) has issued an update.

SKF announced the separation of its Automotive business from the Industrial segment, aiming to unlock significant value by creating two standalone entities. The company set new financial targets for both segments, focusing on organic growth, operating margins, and capital efficiency. SKF’s strategy includes scaling services, accelerating specialized solutions, and optimizing the supply chain for the Industrial business, while the Automotive business will focus on high-growth areas and a leaner setup. The separation is expected to enhance SKF’s market positioning and operational efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:SKF.A) stock is a Hold with a SEK256.00 price target.

More about SKF AB Class A

SKF AB Class A operates in the industrial and automotive sectors, focusing on manufacturing processes and end markets. The company aims to enhance customer value, accelerate growth, and improve efficiency and competitiveness through its strategic initiatives.

Average Trading Volume: 6,246

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK116.2B



