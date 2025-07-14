Skanska to Construct EUR 89M Chocolate Factory for Fazer in Finland

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Skanska AB ( ($SE:SKA.B) ) has issued an announcement.

Skanska has secured an EUR 89 million contract to build a new chocolate factory for Fazer in Lahti, Finland, which will be included in their Nordic order bookings for Q3 2025. The project, covering 34,000 square meters and aiming for Breeam environmental certification, is set to begin in September 2025 and complete by December 2027, potentially strengthening Skanska’s market position in sustainable construction.

More about Skanska AB

Skanska Group is one of the world’s largest construction and project development companies, with operations in the Nordics, Europe, and the USA. In 2024, the company reported revenues of SEK 177 billion and employs approximately 26,300 people. Skanska focuses on creating innovative and sustainable solutions that enhance healthy living.

YTD Price Performance: 0.90%

Average Trading Volume: 718,802

Current Market Cap: SEK92.72B

